Biden 'dragging his feet' on COVID origins intel because it will 'open Pandora's box,' Kat Cammack says

House GOP, Dems voted unanimously on a bill to declassify intelligence on COVID origins

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., discusses President Biden’s reluctance to make a decision on releasing COVID origins intelligence and reacts to Jane Fonda’s comments on ‘The View.’

After the House and Senate passed a bill requiring the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on the COVID origins, President Biden dodged questions from reporters about his decision Friday. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Florida Rep. Kat Cammack argued the president's reluctance to make a decision on the intel reports is because it will "open Pandora's box" and expose other "collusion" surrounding the administration. 

HOUSE DEMS, GOP VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO DECLASSIFY COVID ORIGINS INTEL, SEND BILL TO BIDEN

KAT CAMMACK: I think that the writing is on the wall for the Biden administration. When you have Republicans and Democrats unanimously voting to declassify these intel reports, that's pretty telling. And when you think about his reasons for dragging his feet, maybe it has to do with the fact that it really would force them to act. They would have to take action on China. They would have to take action on all of the funding sources for the W.H.O. for NIH, CDC, FDA. 

It would open Pandora's box and really expose the deep-rooted collusion between the Biden administration and all of the social media companies that had to work overtime to cover up all of the dissenting opinions on the issue of COVID. This really is the worst thing that could happen for the Biden administration, because it flies in the face of the narrative that they've been pushing for years. And I would say follow the money.

