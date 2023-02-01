Biden DOJ in 'tough position' on handling of classified docs, legal expert says: White House is in 'freefall'

Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley said the White House is in a "freefall" as FBI officials searched another Biden property Wednesday for classified documents. On "America's Newsroom," Turley argued Biden's actions can be considered "gross mishandling" and said the White House needs to get a handle on the situation.

JONATHAN TURLEY: You don't have to really go thumbing through the code to realize that storing classified material next to your Corvette would be viewed as gross mishandling. Obviously, the prosecutors look at the sensitivity of material, the existence of evidence of intent or knowledge. But keep in mind, these have been out there for as many as 14 or more years. And so even if you didn't know that they were packed or shipped to your location, any knowledge during that period is going to show intent to retain those documents. And so this is still a very serious question. And I think that the Department of Justice is going to be in a tough position now because of how it's handled this. The White House is in a freefall. They've adopted a position of not answering questions that is neither legally nor practically sustainable. I think the most dangerous spot in Washington today is any point between Ron Klain and the door. ... But the problem is that the White House is going to have to get a handle on this.