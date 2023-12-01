Biden DOE to probe Wisconsin school district after claim trans woman showered with four high school girls

The Department of Education is probing a Wisconsin school district after an 18-year-old transgender student allegedly showered completely undressed with high school girls.

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) launched a Title IX investigation into the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) after the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) attempted to conduct an investigation and alleged inaction from the school district about the incident.

In June 2023, WILL wrote a letter to SPASD claiming that the district had not "adequately" addressed a violation of students’ privacy rights after a transgender woman walked into a shower with four high school freshmen girls inside of it.

According to the letter that was obtained by Fox News Digital, titled "Serious Violation of Girls’ Privacy Rights in Sun Prairie East Locker Room," four Sun Prairie East High School freshmen girls were disturbed when the alleged "undressed" transgender woman came into the locker room and got into the showers with the girls.

Moreover, the letter alleges that the transgender student entered the girls’ shower area, approached them, and announced "I’m trans, by the way."

The letter alleges further that the transgender student "undressed fully and showered completely naked right next to one of the girls."

"He was initially turned towards the wall but eventually turned and fully exposed his male genitalia to the four girls."

Additionally, the letter called for an open records request to support the investigation.

SPASD’s general counsel on May 10 told WILL that the records request would be fulfilled at a price that exceeds $11,000.

SPASD's general counsel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the charges.

Pushing back against claims that they inadequately addressed the incident, SPASD did, however, respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment saying that WILL’s letter provided "neither an accurate nor complete account of the events that occurred."

They declined to comment further due to the sensitive nature of the case as it involves minors.

Due to the charges of the open records request, WILL accused the district of "stonewalling" and sought an investigation from the Education Department, which then notified WILL that, in response to their complaint, they opened an investigation into SPASD.

An Education spokesperson sent Fox News Digital a comment confirming that the investigation has been opened.

"The Office for Civil Rights can confirm that there is an open investigation of Sun Prairie School District under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. We do not comment on ongoing investigations. To learn how OCR processes cases, please see our case processing manual."

Regarding being probed by the federal government, a SPASD official told Fox News Digital while the specific complaint that is the subject of OCR’s investigation is unclear, they anticipate the complaint relates to an incident the district previously investigated and addressed.

"We have already communicated as much as we can concerning that incident due to student confidentiality laws. As a reminder, the District has dedicated a webpage to this topic," director of communications & engagement Patricia Lux said.

The webpage states that all individuals involved in this incident were students enrolled in the district and that the district immediately addressed this incident after it was brought to their attention and started an investigation.

"The School Board has been fully informed of the incident during a Closed Session on May 1, 2023, has been briefed by the District’s attorney, and is aware of the District’s community response," the statement reads further.

It goes on to say, "The Sun Prairie Area School District does not condone any student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex on school property. The District does not condone a student of one sex showering in the presence of students of another sex."

"What happened in this incident was not in line with our District’s practices."

Cory Brewer, WILL Associate Counsel, stated that "parents and students should be able to feel confident that their school is complying with federal laws like Title IX, but right now in Sun Prairie parents do not have that confidence."

Dan Lennington, WILL Deputy Counsel, added, "By no means is what happened in Wisconsin an isolated incident."

He went on to say, "When schools fail to act in accordance with the law and either ignore or disregard their own policies, parents have a right to fight back. Now it’s imperative that the Biden Administration conducts a thorough investigation and provides transparency and peace of mind to Sun Prairie parents."

