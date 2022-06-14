Expand / Collapse search
Jackie DeAngelis on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden looks 'disconnected from reality'

DeAngelis says middle class 'suffering' amid skyrocketing gas prices, inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
FOX Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis explained how Biden is out of touch with the struggles Americans are battling amid surging gas prices and rampant inflation.

FOX Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis slammed President Biden on the economy, saying he is "disconnected from reality" as Americans battle rampant inflation. DeAngelis joined "The Faulkner Focus" to react to Biden's remarks on the economy, saying Biden is "distorting facts" about the administration's economic agenda.

BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER SAYS WHITE HOUSE HASN'T ‘MISSED MUCH AT ALL’ ON INFLATION

JACKIE DEANGELIS: Once again, it's a distortion of the facts so that he could make the picture look the way he wants to. And I will borrow the words of our colleague Bret Baier and say, every time I watch him get on the podium and speak, he is more and more disconnected from reality. He stands up there and says he wants to help the middle class. The middle class is suffering right now. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.