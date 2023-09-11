Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Biden is 'disconnected from reality' on China: Lindsey Graham

Biden says he wants a 'stable base' in China

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on Biden to change border policy: Matter of time until we get hit again Video

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on Biden to change border policy: Matter of time until we get hit again

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham joins The Faulkner Focus to discuss Democratic states struggle to manage the influx of migrants and the threat at the border as a result of President Bidens policies.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Joe Biden the most "out of touch" president for saying he does not want to "contain" China. Graham said Biden would not challenge China despite their involvement in fentanyl production, challenge to the U.S. economy and their threats against Taiwan. 

BIDEN STAFF ABRUPTLY END PRESS CONFERENCE WHILE BIDEN IS ANSWERING QUESTIONS 

joe biden hanoi

US President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit in Vietnam. Biden travels to Vietnam to deepen cooperation between the two nations, in the face of China's growing ambitions in the region. (NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I've never heard of an American president so out of touch with reality. China is intricately involved in poisoning America through fentanyl. They steal our intellectual property at industrial levels. The FBI director said China is the biggest threat to our economy. They're threatening to invade Taiwan. They are now entertaining helping Russia. So President Biden's view of China is disconnected from reality.

BIDEN ON VIETNAM TRIP: ‘I DON’T WANT TO CONTAIN CHINA’

During his visit to Vietnam on Sunday, President Biden denied that strengthening ties with Hanoi was part of a broader effort to contain China. 

At a press conference, a reporter noted that China had questioned the sincerity of the Biden administration for wanting diplomatic talks with Beijing. 

"Really what this trip is about, is less about containing China. I don’t want to contain China. I just want to make sure we have a relationship with China that is on the up and up, squared away, and everybody knows what’s going on," Biden said. 

Biden admin ‘hopelessly naïve’ on China, North Korea, Russia: Mike Pompeo Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media 

This article was written by Fox News staff.