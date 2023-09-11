Biden is 'disconnected from reality' on China: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Joe Biden the most "out of touch" president for saying he does not want to "contain" China. Graham said Biden would not challenge China despite their involvement in fentanyl production, challenge to the U.S. economy and their threats against Taiwan.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I've never heard of an American president so out of touch with reality. China is intricately involved in poisoning America through fentanyl. They steal our intellectual property at industrial levels. The FBI director said China is the biggest threat to our economy. They're threatening to invade Taiwan. They are now entertaining helping Russia. So President Biden's view of China is disconnected from reality.

During his visit to Vietnam on Sunday, President Biden denied that strengthening ties with Hanoi was part of a broader effort to contain China.

At a press conference, a reporter noted that China had questioned the sincerity of the Biden administration for wanting diplomatic talks with Beijing.

"Really what this trip is about, is less about containing China . I don’t want to contain China. I just want to make sure we have a relationship with China that is on the up and up, squared away, and everybody knows what’s going on," Biden said.

