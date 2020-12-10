Bah humbug: Biden coronavirus adviser urges Americans to skip Christmas celebrations

President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm urged Americans to skip Christmas festivities on Thursday during an appearance on hyper-partisan CNN.

“I don’t care if I’m accused of being the Grinch that stole Christmas, but you know what? I want you to be around for next Christmas and the Christmas after that,” Osterholm told liberal morning show “New Day.”

“We should be having a very, very hard discussion right now about why we can’t have Christmas 2020 like we had in ’19 or we hope to have in 2021,” the University of Minnesota epidemiologist added. "At this point, no gatherings outside your immediate family that are in a sense potted together, and what I mean by that is the people who you have been with, who haven’t had outside exposures. So if your son and daughter [are] coming home from college, they are not part of your pot.”

The Biden adviser went on to say that college kids returning home for the holidays have to “quarantine for 10 to 14 days” or should not be allowed to celebrate with loved ones.

But Osterholm wasn’t done with his impression of Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Don’t get together with neighbors. No Christmas parties. There is not a safe Christmas party in this country right now unless everybody for the previous 10 to 14 days were potted," he said. "You know, I think many of my colleagues are saying limit it to 10 people, whatever. You know, that's happy talk. We have to tell people what’s happening."

“So we have to say, the next three to six weeks at minimum ... are our COVID weeks," Osterholm concluded. "We just have to get through this. Please, save a life, particularly the ones that you love, and don’t get together for these holiday parties, holiday events. That’s the very best thing that you could do to love someone today."