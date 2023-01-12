Biden's classified documents timeline a 'cover-up' that 'stinks to high heaven': Mark Levin

Former Reagan Justice Department official and Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the Biden Justice Department over what he called a "cover-up" in terms of how long it took for revelations about classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and the president's Delaware residence to come to light.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin", said Thursday the entire case "stinks to high heaven," surmising that an exchange with the incoming Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee Sunday evening on Levin's program may have spurred the publicizing thereof.

"This is a major scandal. Why? Because the Department of Justice tried for two months to cover this up," Levin said.

"That's what you see in the timeline: Nothing leaked from the FBI. Nothing from the prosecutors. Nothing got to the media until Monday this week... So they find the documents November 2. Who finds them? The private lawyers – that is bizarre."

Levin noted the documents were found just before the midterm election, adding it is also curious that attorneys rather than staffers were tasked to look for documents at the University of Pennsylvania-linked facility in Washington.

He noted Attorney General Merrick Garland waited several days to task outgoing Trump-era U.S. Attorney for Northern Illinois John Lausch Jr. with looking into the matter.

"Now, [Lausch] does it awfully fast. Did [Garland] give him a timeline? … Meanwhile, they muscled through the midterm elections without a leak during the cover-up."

However, Levin noted Garland much more publicly announced Special Counsel Jack Smith – a Kosovo War crimes prosecutor the radio host dubbed a "thug" with Democratic political connections – to investigate former President Trump after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Following the discovery of more classified documents at Biden's Greenville, Delaware, home, Levin noted House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., joined him on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin," saying he asked Comer about oversight of the National Archives.

Levin recounted telling Comer the importance of looking into whether presidents and vice presidents going back to at least Bill Clinton and Al Gore had taken classified information with them in varying degrees. He reported Comer confirmed to him there would be attention brought to any discovery of "disparate treatment."

"Well, they didn't want the Republicans to find this out, so they had to put out some information," Levin said of the DOJ. "So it's no accident that 20 hours later they leaked this stuff [about Biden]."

Levin said it is clear the Biden DOJ wanted to "sweep under the rug" any hint of scandal, noting how there has not been any raid on Biden's Greenville home or the UPenn facility.

"Then Garland reluctantly today appoints a special counsel. And who does he appoint? He appoints the right-hand man to FBI Director Christopher Wray," he said in a characterization of former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

"That's hardly the same kind of special counsel that Donald Trump is facing. So this whole thing stinks to high heaven."

Levin concluded there is now a game of "rope-a-dope" as no guest lists from the Delaware home have been released, despite Biden spending a lot of time there in both his vice presidency and presidency.

"If they dare to charge Donald Trump for what took place – and there was no obstruction of justice by Trump or his people, they were negotiating – … if they do that the nation will be furious," he concluded.