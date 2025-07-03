Biden claims he's 'getting calls' from European leaders wanting him to 'get engaged'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden claimed during a rare public appearance on Wednesday that he keeps getting calls from officeholders and European leaders asking for advice during the Trump era.

Biden gave a keynote speech at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) convention in San Diego and later sat down with SHRM president and CEO Johnny Taylor in a video published by Democratic operative Chris Jackson on X.

The two talked about how he has been spending his time since leaving office. After touting his accomplishments, the former president said he still stays engaged with world efforts and is constantly told by international leaders to get more involved.

"I’m getting calls. I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged," Biden said. "I’m not, but I’m giving advice. Because things are different."

"How can you just walk away?" Biden added. "You don’t see me out there publicly doing a lot of this. But I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrats and Republican colleagues, all of them, wanting to talk, not because they think I have the answer, just to bounce things off me. I’m seeing a lot of officeholders… I’m not looking for them. They asked to see me, I see them."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s office for comment.

Biden also revealed that he was working on a memoir since "every president is expected to write a memoir." He described himself as "working like hell" to write a 500-page book that his publisher wants out by "March of this year."

Since leaving office, Biden has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Biden didn’t give his first public speech as a former president until April, almost three months after leaving the White House.

His brief return to the limelight in May was met with backlash by his fellow Democrats.

