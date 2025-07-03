Biden claims he's 'getting calls' from European leaders wanting him to 'get engaged'

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Former President Joe Biden claimed during a rare public appearance on Wednesday that he keeps getting calls from officeholders and European leaders asking for advice during the Trump era.

Biden gave a keynote speech at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) convention in San Diego and later sat down with SHRM president and CEO Johnny Taylor in a video published by Democratic operative Chris Jackson on X.

The two talked about how he has been spending his time since leaving office. After touting his accomplishments, the former president said he still stays engaged with world efforts and is constantly told by international leaders to get more involved.

BIDEN SCOLDS REPORTERS SAYING HE 'KNOWS MORE WORLD LEADERS' THAN THEY DO IN THEIR WHOLE 'GODDAMN' LIVES

former President Biden speaking at the SHRM convention in July

Former U.S. President Joe Biden participated in a Q&A with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of SHRM at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Expo at the San Diego Convention Center on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in San Diego, CA.  (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

"I’m getting calls. I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged," Biden said. "I’m not, but I’m giving advice. Because things are different." 

"How can you just walk away?" Biden added. "You don’t see me out there publicly doing a lot of this. But I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrats and Republican colleagues, all of them, wanting to talk, not because they think I have the answer, just to bounce things off me. I’m seeing a lot of officeholders… I’m not looking for them. They asked to see me, I see them."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s office for comment.

Biden also revealed that he was working on a memoir since "every president is expected to write a memoir." He described himself as "working like hell" to write a 500-page book that his publisher wants out by "March of this year."

BIDEN'S MEDIA BLITZ MET WITH DEMOCRATIC DISDAIN, WISHES HE WOULD 'GO AWAY'

Biden giving a smirk to an unseen crowd

Biden revealed he was working on a memoir of his time in office. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Since leaving office, Biden has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Biden didn’t give his first public speech as a former president until April, almost three months after leaving the White House. 

His brief return to the limelight in May was met with backlash by his fellow Democrats.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.