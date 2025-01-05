Biden scolds reporters saying he 'knows more world leaders' than they do in their whole 'goddamn' lives

President Biden gave some parting attacks to the press during a public White House event Sunday night.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reported that after signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden took a few questions from the crowd which led the president to target President-elect Donald Trump.

"Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?" a reporter asked.

"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden responded.

After responding to the allegation that Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, Biden switched the topic to attacking the reporters.

"I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" Biden said.

Some X users quickly blasted the comment.

"He’s fine guys," journalist Salena Zito joked.

Conservative communicator Steve Guest commented, "What a bitter person."

"This is Washington credentialism in a nutshell. Politicians become ‘qualified’ by simply existing. It doesn't matter that Biden is an abject failure and the worst foreign policy figure in American history. You see, he knows a lot of people, and that's all that matters," RedState writer Bonchie wrote.

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings quipped, "The most civil, decent, and devoutly Catholic president we’ve ever had."

Biden has lashed out at the press throughout his term, sometimes lobbing aggressive comments at the reporters themselves.

In November, Biden mocked a reporter asking him whether he could broker a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel before leaving office.

"President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?" an Israeli Channel 13 correspondent asked.

Biden replied, stating, "Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a — a camera behind you?"

In 2022, he went as far as to refer to Fox News’ Peter Doocy as a "stupid son of a b----" after asking a question about whether inflation would be seen as a political liability ahead of the midterms. Doocy said Biden later called him to "clear the air," claiming the comments were "nothing personal."

