Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden scolds reporters saying he 'knows more world leaders' than they do in their whole 'goddamn' lives

President Biden has a history of attacking reporters

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Biden says Trump is a ‘genuine threat to democracy,’ scolds reporters Video

Biden says Trump is a ‘genuine threat to democracy,’ scolds reporters

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson explains what went down with President Biden during a White House event Sunday on ‘Fox Report.’

President Biden gave some parting attacks to the press during a public White House event Sunday night.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reported that after signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden took a few questions from the crowd which led the president to target President-elect Donald Trump.

"Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?" a reporter asked.

"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden responded.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after signing the Social Security Fairness Act at the White House in Washington, DC, January 5, 2025.  (CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN GETS TESTY WITH NBC'S LESTER HOLT OVER UNFAVORABLE MEDIA COVERAGE: 'WHAT'S WITH YOU GUYS?'

After responding to the allegation that Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, Biden switched the topic to attacking the reporters.

"I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" Biden said.

Some X users quickly blasted the comment. 

"He’s fine guys," journalist Salena Zito joked.

Conservative communicator Steve Guest commented, "What a bitter person."

"This is Washington credentialism in a nutshell. Politicians become ‘qualified’ by simply existing. It doesn't matter that Biden is an abject failure and the worst foreign policy figure in American history. You see, he knows a lot of people, and that's all that matters," RedState writer Bonchie wrote.

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings quipped, "The most civil, decent, and devoutly Catholic president we’ve ever had."

Biden has lashed out at the press throughout his term, sometimes lobbing aggressive comments at the reporters themselves.

In November, Biden mocked a reporter asking him whether he could broker a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel before leaving office.

"President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?" an Israeli Channel 13 correspondent asked.

BIDEN'S HABIT OF SNAPPING AT REPORTERS CONTINUES AFTER HITTING 'DUMB' QUESTION FROM NY POST JOURNALIST

Biden replied, stating, "Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a — a camera behind you?" 

US President Joe Biden

Biden has a history of insulting the press during public events. (CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2022, he went as far as to refer to Fox News’ Peter Doocy as a "stupid son of a b----" after asking a question about whether inflation would be seen as a political liability ahead of the midterms. Doocy said Biden later called him to "clear the air," claiming the comments were "nothing personal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Related Topics