Biden-Burisma probe will get to the truth, Senate panel's GOP chairman says: 'I'm not Adam Schiff'

A Senate probe into the Ukraine business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter is making progress now that the Trump impeachment trial is over, the Republican chairman of a key Senate committee said Friday.

“We’re starting to get documents,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said on Fox News' “Hannity.”

ROMNEY WILL VOTE TO APPROVE SUBPOENA IN SENATE COMMITTEE'S HUNTER BIDEN PROBE

Lawmakers are trying to procure information on meetings that took place between the Democratic National Committee, Obama administration officials, the National Security Council and Ukrainian specialists and prosecutors, Johnson told host Sean Hannity.

“We’re just waiting on President Obama’s legal counsel to release those so our committee can continue its oversight work," Johnson said, "so we are diligently pursuing this and the American people are going to get the truth that they deserve."

SEN. JOHNSON TO FORCE SUBPOENA VOTE IN HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION, OVER DEM OBJECTIONS

The GOP-led committee is expected to vote next Wednesday on a subpoena seeking records of Blue Star Strategies' former consultant Andrii Telizhenko.

Blue Star was contracted with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, while Hunter Biden served on its board and Joe Biden was the Obama administration's point person on Ukraine policy. The State Department in the Obama administration considered Burisma to be a corrupt company, a categorization that Blue Star was attempting to change, allegedly leaning on the fact that the younger Biden was on its board.

“I’m not Adam Schiff,” Johnson said. “We’re not Democrats. We’re going to be careful, we’re going to be deliberative, we’re going to go through this investigation and we’re going to go through the truth.”

“I’m not Adam Schiff. We’re not Democrats. We’re going to be careful, we’re going to be deliberative, we’re going to go through this investigation and we’re going to go through the truth.” — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

After Trump's acquittal Feb. 5, Senate Republicans said they wanted to take up the investigation that Trump had requested into potential corruption by the Bidens in Ukraine. The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing and Joe Biden says the efforts against him and his family are a sign of how worried Trump is about potentially facing him in November on the ballot.