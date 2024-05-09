Biden blasted for claiming 'we leave no one behind' as critics cite Americans left in Afghanistan, Gaza

President Biden faced a wave of condemnation from critics after putting up a social media post claiming he keeps his promises and doesn't leave anyone behind.

"On my watch, when we make promises, we keep them," Biden wrote on X Thursday. "And we leave no one behind."

There was no further context to the post, other than a photo of Biden at a podium with a large American flag and construction workers in the distance behind him.

The president’s critics replied to his post citing multiple examples of Biden breaking promises and abandoning both Americans and allies.

"There are American hostages in Gaza and abandoned allies in Afghanistan," Speaker Mike Johnson wrote.

"If there was ever a sign of the utter incompetence of Biden and his administration, it is the decision to tweet this barely 12 hours after he made a decision that means he actually left 5 hostages ‘behind’ in Gaza," Sussex Friends of Israel tweeted.

"You have *literally* left American hostages held by Hamas terrorists behind. And now you're aiding and abetting those same terrorists. And undermining our ally who's trying to defeat the terrorists and recover our hostages. Resign," said radio host Larry O'Connor.

"These five American hostages being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, could not be reached for comment," International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky wrote with a photo of each hostage.

"There are currently Americans being held hostage by Hamas," The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin wrote. "Tone deaf."

"REMINDER: Joe Biden left Americans behind in Afghanistan," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., wrote. "No amount of gaslighting can ever change this fact."

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., countered, "The 13 Gold Star families beg to differ. Evan Gershkovich begs to differ. Afghan interpreters beg to differ. 6 American hostages in Gaza beg to differ. You may have forgotten them, but we will not."

"'We leave no one behind' Unless you’re an American hostage being held by Hamas. Unless you’re an Afghani interpreter who helped save American lives. Unless you’re a middle class family struggling to make ends meet. Mr. President, this is - at best - horrifically out of touch," said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

"Unless you happen to be an American stuck or held hostage in Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip, or Haiti," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern added.

"You promised to cure cancer. Have you kept that promise yet?" anti-woke investigator LibsofTikTok asked.

Twitchy's Doug Powers wrote, "It's almost like these people sit around and try to figure out the most insulting and false claims they can make."

The Heritage Foundation's Harrison Fields listed, "Record inflation. Record gas prices. Record illegal immigration. Record global unrest. Record crime. Record divisions. Record governmental weaponization. Record interest rates. Under your watch, you are breaking records. The WRONG ones."

"Unless it’s: - U.S. citizens in Afghanistan - The nation of Israel - Our border - East Palestine, OH - Hardworking Americans," former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler wrote.

"Women in sports. Allies in Afghanistan. Hostages in Gaza," Daily Wire commentator Virginia Kruta wrote. "It would be quicker to make a list of who *isn't* getting left behind on your watch."

When asked to clarify what Biden's post was referring to, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital, "Empowering Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices with Big Pharma; unlike the Trump Administration, which sold families out to Big Pharma. Rebuilding America with the biggest infrastructure investment in 70 years; unlike the Trump Administration, which made ‘Infrastructure Week’ a joke."



He continued, "Reenergizing American manufacturing by bringing jobs home; unlike the Trump Administration, which passed tax incentives for offshoring. And delivering the lowest violent crime rate in 50 years; unlike the Trump Administration, under whom violent crime skyrocketed."