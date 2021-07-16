Biden admin flagging Facebook 'misinformation' a 'disastrous policy,' Adm. Brett Giroir warns

Former White House coronavirus testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir warned against the Biden administration consulting with Facebook to "flag misinformation" on COVID-19, Friday, arguing on "America Reports" that the censorship will "backfire" on vaccination efforts by breeding "more mistrust" of the federal government.

CRITICS SLAM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PSAKI REVEALS IT'S CONSULTING WITH FACEBOOK TO 'FLAG MISINFORMATION'

BRETT GIROIR: I think this is a disastrous policy. I agree completely with Karl Rove when he says the remedy is more speech, not enforced silence like Justice Brandeis said. Number one, there is no evidence that misinformation is causing the problem we have. Number two, who decides what is misinformation? A little bit long ago, talking about the Wuhan lab was misinformation. And third and most importantly, if you limit what Americans can say on social media, you will breed more mistrust in the federal government, more worry about vaccines because people will believe they don't get the full story. This will backfire on vaccination rates. It's a terrible public health policy.

