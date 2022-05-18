Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden admin ending Title 42 'will give complete control to the cartels,' Border Patrol union warns

Trump-era public health policy to expel migrants at the border is set to expire Monday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden admin ending Title 42 'will give complete control to the cartels': Brandon Judd Video

Biden admin ending Title 42 'will give complete control to the cartels': Brandon Judd

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd on his biggest concern when Title 42 expires.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned on "Americas Newsroom" Wednesday that the worst thing that can happen as Title 42 is set to expire Monday is drug cartels gaining full control of the southern border as agents become more tied up with processing migrants.

REP. GONZALES TORCHES MAYORKAS' VISIT TO THE BORDER: ‘TIRED OF THE SHOWS’

DANA PERINO: Brandon, what is your worst-case scenario as this looks like it will end on Monday?

BRANDON JUDD: That we just don't have anybody in the field, that we just can't patrol the border. When you look right now, we already start our shifts with 50% of our resources not even performing enforcement activities. They're in administrative duties. Once this explodes, we're going to have nearly 100% of our people doing administrative duties rather than enforcement duties. That's going to give complete control to the cartels. That's a scary situation to be in.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Border 'not ready' for the expiration of Title 42: National Border Patrol Council Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.