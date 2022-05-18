Biden admin ending Title 42 'will give complete control to the cartels,' Border Patrol union warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned on "Americas Newsroom" Wednesday that the worst thing that can happen as Title 42 is set to expire Monday is drug cartels gaining full control of the southern border as agents become more tied up with processing migrants.

DANA PERINO: Brandon, what is your worst-case scenario as this looks like it will end on Monday?

BRANDON JUDD: That we just don't have anybody in the field, that we just can't patrol the border. When you look right now, we already start our shifts with 50% of our resources not even performing enforcement activities. They're in administrative duties. Once this explodes, we're going to have nearly 100% of our people doing administrative duties rather than enforcement duties. That's going to give complete control to the cartels. That's a scary situation to be in.

