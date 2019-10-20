Beto O'Rourke to MSNBC: Trump's rhetoric 'perhaps inspired by Goebbels'

President Trump's dishonest political rhetoric may have been inspired by Adolf Hitler's notorious propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke said in a bold claim during a Sunday TV interview.

O'Rourke made the remarks on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation."

"President Trump, perhaps inspired by Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it," he said.

"I'm so grateful that not only is the House moving forward with impeachment, but... It's a good sign that he was caught, that he was stopped -- that he can no longer normalize the behavior that we've seen so far."

"Did I hear you correctly say that perhaps [Trump] was influenced by Goebbels and the Third Reich in terms of telling a big lie? I just want to make sure that's what I heard you say," Sharpton asked.

"That's right," O'Rourke replied. "There is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration, whether it is attempting to ban all people of one religion and saying that Muslims are somehow inherently dangerous or defective or disqualified -- outside of Nazi Germany, it's hard for me to find another modern democracy that had the audacity to say something like this.

"And then, this idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it. That is Donald Trump to a T," he added.

O'Rourke continued to bash Trump, saying the president has been sending out dog whistles of racism and hate.

"The signal that he is sending is being picked up by Americans who are willing to work on that hatred and racism," he said.

"We saw it brought home to us in El Paso... when someone repeating the president's own words in his manifesto, opened fire on people in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 of them in a Walmart... So this is the cost and consequence of Donald Trump."