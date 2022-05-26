Beto O'Rourke's outburst during Texas shooting presser created 'political circus': Karl Rove

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove ripped Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke Thursday for creating a "political circus" when he derailed Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the Uvalde school shooting. Rove accused O'Rourke of trying to politicize the tragedy on "America's Newsroom."

UVALDE MAYOR CONDEMNS BETO O'ROURKE'S OUTBURST

KARL ROVE: If Robert Francis O'Rourke was accurate, that it was entirely predictable, what did he call 911? And to stand there and point his finger at the governor and wag it and say, this is on you? This was a terrible moment... a stunt, an attempt to sort of inject himself into the middle of this controversy in an entirely inappropriate way. There's plenty of time for him to make political recriminations, but at least let the bodies be buried of those children and let their families grieve without turning it into a political circus. Shame on Robert Francis O'Rourke.

