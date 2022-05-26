Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Beto O'Rourke's outburst during Texas shooting presser created 'political circus': Karl Rove

Rove slams 'terrible' timing of O'Rourke's stand at Gov. Abbott's Uvalde shooting presser

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Karl Rove rips Beto O'Rourke for turning Texas shooting into 'political circus': Let the families grieve Video

Karl Rove rips Beto O'Rourke for turning Texas shooting into 'political circus': Let the families grieve

The Fox News contributor joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the incident that derailed Gov. Abbott's press briefing on the Robb Elementary School shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove ripped Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke Thursday for creating a "political circus" when he derailed Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the Uvalde school shooting. Rove accused O'Rourke of trying to politicize the tragedy on "America's Newsroom."

UVALDE MAYOR CONDEMNS BETO O'ROURKE'S OUTBURST 

KARL ROVE: If Robert Francis O'Rourke was accurate, that it was entirely predictable, what did he call 911? And to stand there and point his finger at the governor and wag it and say, this is on you? This was a terrible moment... a stunt, an attempt to sort of inject himself into the middle of this controversy in an entirely inappropriate way. There's plenty of time for him to make political recriminations, but at least let the bodies be buried of those children and let their families grieve without turning it into a political circus. Shame on Robert Francis O'Rourke. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Beto O'Rourke derailing Abbott's Texas school shooting presser was a 'political circus': Rove Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.