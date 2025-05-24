Bestselling author calls murdered Israeli embassy employees 'genocide cheerleaders' in social media post

An influential anti-Israel author expressed anger on Thursday towards the two Israeli embassy staffers who were murdered in Washington, D.C. last week.

Author Susan Abulhawa attacked the murder victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, in an X post, calling them "genocide cheerleaders" and saying there is too much bloodshed at the hands of Israel to feel sorry for them after they were gunned down outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

"Now we’re supposed to feel bad for two genocide cheerleaders after watching these colonizer baby killers slaughter people by the hundreds every day for two years," Abulhawa wrote on social media the day after the soon-to-be-engaged couple were killed.

Lischinsky and Milgrim were shot and killed while departing an event at the museum on Wednesday. A man authorities identified as 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago has been charged in the killings and faces the death penalty.

Upon his arrest, Rodriguez screamed, "Free Palestine!"

Abulhawa’s post continued: "I’ve seen the inside of too many children’s skulls to give a crap about the human garbage who get off on mass murder. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was a false flag to focus on manufactured antisemitism instead of the actual holocaust being committed by Jewish supremacists."

In a previous post, Abulhawa rationalized that the murders were a natural response to Israel going unchecked for its "holocaust" in Gaza.

"Natural logic: when governments fail to hold Israel accountable for an actual holocaust being committed before our very eyes, no genocidal Zionist should be safe anywhere in the world. What Mr. Rodriguez did should come as no surprise. In fact, I’m surprised it has not happened sooner," she wrote.

Abulhawa also suggested that the suspect was following his conscience, adding, "Human beings with a conscience literally cannot bear to witness such evil day and day out being inflicted upon the bodies, minds, and futures of an utterly defenseless people, by such a hateful, racist, colonial state."

Abulhawa is the author of several books, including "Mornings In Jenin," a novel about a Palestinian family displaced from their homes by Israel in 1948, that has sold over one million copies.

Her social media account on X is filled with anti-Israel posts. She has also written a number of articles for the digital outlet, "The Electronic Intifada," several of which accuse Israel of committing a "holocaust."

In one, titled, "Israel is dragging the world into darkness," she wrote, "Israel does not belong in the modern world. It is the child of European colonialism and Europe’s genocidal anti-Semitism, imposed by force and fire and Western guilt on a land already inhabited by an indigenous people."

Abulhawa did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.