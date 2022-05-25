Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham to debate key public policy in Fox Nation live event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham will debate the Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic Socialist, in a landmark Fox Nation live-streaming event, demonstrating how disparate politics can still lead to common ground and consensus.

"The Senate Project" kicks off at 12 noon EDT on Monday, June 13 with Graham and Sanders engaging in a one-hour policy debate. The specific topic(s) will be announced one week prior.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is jointly launching a series of Oxford-style debates between top U.S. senators.

Molded from the famous cross-aisle relationship of the late Sens. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the debates will seek to reintroduce the culture of seeking common ground and consensus that has been the essence of the Senate since it was conceived in 1789.

The organizers told Fox Nation they hope the events will inspire policymakers to not only make the case for their points of view, but to then work towards the example set by Kennedy and Hatch for bipartisan bridge-building in what was once called "the world's greatest deliberative body."

Chief political anchor Bret Baier will moderate the debate, which will be held in the Kennedy Institute's replica U.S. Senate chamber and streamed on Fox Nation.

Two other debates – one at George Washington University in Foggy Bottom, D.C., will be held in July, and another at the Hatch Foundation's campus in Utah further down the calendar – will be held.

The debates will try to capture the spirit of the historic relationship between the two late lawmakers, as Hatch once quipped that when he and Kennedy agreed on a policy issue, "everyone turned to get out of the way."

"They thought if Kennedy and Hatch can get it together, it must be good," said Hatch, who was born in Pittsburgh in 1934, and died last month.

Fox News President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace said of the landmark event that Fox News and Fox Nation are "pleased to partner with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute to present this full debate without interruption to our FOX Nation subscribers."

"FOX News Media is home to the most politically diverse audience in cable news and The Senate Project’s mission of providing the public with access to thoughtful, extensive debates from all sides of the political spectrum is well-suited for our viewers," Wallace said.

Bipartisan Policy Center president Jason Grumet added that U.S. "democracy rests on the ability to engage in serious issues and resolve legitimate differences. The Senate Project highlights the creativity and courage required to govern a divided nation."