DNC spokesperson says party 'very clear' in opposing dictatorships after Sanders' Castro defense

Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa responded Tuesday to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his praise of Cuba's late communist dictator Fidel Castro.

"When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did?" Sanders told CBS News's "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday. "He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"

In a South Carolina town hall broadcast by CNN Monday, Sanders doubled down, saying Castro "formed a literacy brigade ... he went out and they helped people learn to read and write. You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing."

"I will let Bernie Sanders speak for his comments, but we are very clear in the Democratic Party that we speak out against brutal dictatorships like those of Castro and we support the people of Cuba, fleeing Cuba under that dictatorship," Hinojosa told "Bill Hemmer Reports," adding that the party nominee must be able to build a broad coalition of voters in order to beat President Trump in November.

Hinojosa went on to urge Democratic candidates to travel to Florida and speak with Cuban emigres and refugee families before they make claims about the Castro regime.

Cuba sits only 90 miles off Key West, and Miami has been the landing site for many Cubans desperate to escape the brutal regime. The Miami Herald reported last year that Cuban-born residents make up more than a quarter of the population of Miami-Dade County.

Despite the controversy caused by Sanders' remarks, Hinojosa told Hemmer that each of the seven Democratic candidates taking part in Tuesday night's debate would "make a better president" than Trump.