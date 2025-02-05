Expand / Collapse search
Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump's 'remarkable idea' about a US takeover of Gaza

Netanyahu says it's the 'first good idea' that he's heard

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Our victory is your victory Video

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Our victory is your victory

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is holding up 'remarkably' amid the war on 'Hannity.'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Donald Trump’s proposal of a U.S. takeover of Gaza is a "remarkable idea" that should be "pursued," "examined" and "done."

"I think it will create a different future for everyone," Netanyahu said in an interview Wednesday on "Hannity."

President Donald Trump said at a news conference at the White House that the United States "will take over" the Gaza Strip, level it and rebuild it. He also suggested relocating Palestinians to neighboring countries while the reconstruction is ongoing, something two U.S. Middle Eastern allies have flatly rejected.

APTOPIX-Israel-Palestinians

Palestinians spend the day on the beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, April 25, 2024.  (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

THE HISTORY OF GAZA AMID TRUMP'S PLAN TO REBUILD ENCLAVE

"The actual idea of allowing for its Gazans who want to leave, to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that?" Netanyahu asked. "They can leave. They can then come back. They can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza. If you want to rebuild Gaza, you can't have — this is the first good idea that I've heard."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that Palestinians would be "temporarily" relocated because the enclave is a "demolition site." 

"There’s no running water. There is no electricity. The president wants these individuals to live in peace," Leavitt said from the briefing room podium.

A smoke rises over a building in Gaza City on October 9, 2023 during an Israeli air strike.

A smoke rises over a building in Gaza City on October 9, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. (Photo by Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, estimated that the Gaza Strip will be "uninhabitable" for at least 10 to 15 years as the reconstruction process takes shape.

Netanyahu told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Israel is still committed to destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities so it can never pose a threat to the Jewish State again. 

Hamas militants launched a deadly 2023 attack on southern Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking more than 250 as hostages, according to estimates from Israeli authorities.

TRUMP NOT COMMITTING TO PUTTING US TROOPS ON THE GROUND IN GAZA, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

A military parade of the Hamas terrorist organization before the transfer of four Israeli female hostages to the Red Cross on January 25th, 2025.

A military parade of the Hamas terrorist organization before the transfer of four Israeli female hostages to the Red Cross on January 25th, 2025. (TPS-IL)

A fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and the militant group is underway as hostages continue to be released after having spent over a year in captivity.

"So far, we've decimated most of Hamas' military power, not all. There's some left, and we'll make sure that it's not there when this war ends, and it could end very quickly," Netanyahu told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

He added that Trump’s return to the White House has affected the entire Middle East and raised the spirits of the Jewish people.

"It elevates the spirit of all those who want to see a different Middle East, a prosperous and peaceful Middle East. I think it changes the global equation. It definitely changes the equation in the Middle East." 

