Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump's 'remarkable idea' about a US takeover of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Donald Trump’s proposal of a U.S. takeover of Gaza is a "remarkable idea" that should be "pursued," "examined" and "done."

"I think it will create a different future for everyone," Netanyahu said in an interview Wednesday on "Hannity."

President Donald Trump said at a news conference at the White House that the United States "will take over" the Gaza Strip, level it and rebuild it. He also suggested relocating Palestinians to neighboring countries while the reconstruction is ongoing, something two U.S. Middle Eastern allies have flatly rejected.

THE HISTORY OF GAZA AMID TRUMP'S PLAN TO REBUILD ENCLAVE

"The actual idea of allowing for its Gazans who want to leave, to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that?" Netanyahu asked. "They can leave. They can then come back. They can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza. If you want to rebuild Gaza, you can't have — this is the first good idea that I've heard."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that Palestinians would be "temporarily" relocated because the enclave is a "demolition site."

"There’s no running water. There is no electricity. The president wants these individuals to live in peace," Leavitt said from the briefing room podium.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, estimated that the Gaza Strip will be "uninhabitable" for at least 10 to 15 years as the reconstruction process takes shape.

Netanyahu told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Israel is still committed to destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities so it can never pose a threat to the Jewish State again.

Hamas militants launched a deadly 2023 attack on southern Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking more than 250 as hostages, according to estimates from Israeli authorities.

TRUMP NOT COMMITTING TO PUTTING US TROOPS ON THE GROUND IN GAZA, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

A fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and the militant group is underway as hostages continue to be released after having spent over a year in captivity.

"So far, we've decimated most of Hamas' military power , not all. There's some left, and we'll make sure that it's not there when this war ends, and it could end very quickly," Netanyahu told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

He added that Trump’s return to the White House has affected the entire Middle East and raised the spirits of the Jewish people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It elevates the spirit of all those who want to see a different Middle East, a prosperous and peaceful Middle East. I think it changes the global equation. It definitely changes the equation in the Middle East."