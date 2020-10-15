Ben Shapiro shreds 'dumbass' Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over blocked Hunter Biden report: 'It's a clown show'

An "enraged" Ben Shapiro took aim at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Thursday for allowing his company to stop the widespread dissemination of an explosive New York Post report about emails purportedly found on Hunter Biden's laptop linking his father, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, to Hunter's Ukrainian business interests.

"The Ben Shapiro Show" host described the platform as "a leftist garbage heap" whose attempt to block the report critical of Hunter Biden exposed an "egregious" political agenda.

"The Hunter Biden story? That's bad," Shapiro told listeners, "but it's just a predicate to the actual story here, which is the attempt to stop you, the American people, from being able to access information that you want and an overt attempt to stop you from seeing bad information about Joe Biden in the three weeks running up to the election. That's madness."

Dorsey admitted on Twitter late Wednesday that his company was wrong to intervene, but provided no explanation as to why the company disabled the link's sharing ability. The company even went so far as to lock the accounts of several high-profile users who shared the content of the report to their personal Twitter pages.

TWITTER'S DOUBLE STANDARD EMERGES AFTER NEW YORK POST HUNTER BIDEN STORY

"This is insane and it's a clown show," Shapiro said, taking direct shots at the "dumbass head of Twitter."

"The problem is not your communication strategy," the commentator told Dorsey. "The problem is that you blocked the material without any actual rationale as to why you would block this material as opposed to any other leaked material. Virtually every major story is an unauthorized leak of information."

The incident, Shaprio claimed, is just further evidence of what Republicans have suspected all along, that Twitter and Facebook have become "overt organs of the Democratic Party" and have involved themselves in "censorship of mainstream media outlets, like the New York Post, because they don't like the story."