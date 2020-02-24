Ben Shapiro mocks Democrats after Sanders Nevada win: They 'married the hooker in Vegas'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro reacted Monday to Sen. Bernie Sanders' convincing win in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend, suggesting that Democrats are now "married" to the senator from Vermont as he heads into Super Tuesday as the undisputed frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination.

"The Democrats married the hooker in Vegas," Shapiro said on "The Ben Shapiro Show." "They made the move. You know, they say 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.' But that doesn’t hold true if you go to Vegas, you go find a hooker, you hook up with her overnight and then you decide to run down to the nearest wedding chapel, find Elvis to marry ya, and then you're stuck with that for the rest of your life."

"Well done, Democrats," he added. "That’s exactly what you did over the weekend."

SANDERS' WIN IN NEVADA REINFORCES HIS FRONT-RUNNER STATUS, DRAWS MORE ATTACKS FROM RIVALS

Sanders scored a decisive win in Saturday's caucuses, tallying 47 percent of the vote with 96 percent of the precincts in. The result has worried many members of the Democratic Establishment that there may be no path to stop Sanders before the party's convention in July.

As establishment Democrats panic, President Trump and his re-election campaign seem to have celebrated Sanders' latest victory –which followed a win in last week’s New Hampshire primary and a virtual tie with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.

"It’s very obvious that President Trump would love to see Bernie Sanders as the nominee," Shapiro said, noting that the president congratulated his 78-year-old prospective opponent on social media over the weekend.

"He certainly loves the cast he’s seeing inside the Democratic party," Shapiro added.

BEN SHAPIRO: SANDERS FRONT RUNNER STATUS 'SCARES THE LIVING HELL OUT OF HIM'

"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada," Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike [Bloomberg] can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates.

"Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!" he added.

Shapiro added Monday that Trump was "just itching do dump a billion dollars in ads in the swing states on Bernie."

BEN SHAPIRO: BERNIE SANDERS IS UNSTOPPABLE, EVEN IF DEMS WON'T ADMIT IT

"He should be," Shapiro added, "because Bernie provides rich fodder for attacks."

The host then warned Trump against underestimating the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, recalling Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Be careful what you wish for because the monkey's paw applies in politics….," he concluded.

"Hillary Clinton wished for Donald Trump... and then got the full Trump in 2016."