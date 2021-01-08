Capitol rioting: Ben Shapiro blasts Biden over 'divisive, emotional' response to violence

The riot at the Capitol on Wednesday and President-elect Joe Biden's "deeply divisive" response capped off a week that "has been so disappointing and horrifying in every way," Ben Shapiro told his listeners Friday.

"The Ben Shapiro Show" was responding to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's suggestion that authorities handled the demonstration at the Capitol differently than the Black Lives Matter-related unrest over the summer because the Capitol crowd was overwhelmingly White.

"You may have looked at the incident at the Capitol and seen a bunch of White people storming the Capitol, one of them getting shot ... and you may have said to yourself, 'Look, it looks like the Capitol Police are overwhelmed! I can't believe they didn't have enough people there. Looks like security protocols need to be overhauled,'" Shapiro said, "Or you can be an insane person and suggest this has something to do with systemic American racism. Naturally, Joe Biden is going to do the latter."

Shapiro reminded listeners that "the entire media apparatus, the entire governmental apparatus, cities around the country allowed BLM free reign in their cities. They painted the city streets. They paid homage ... Mitt Romney was marching with BLM, for God's sake."

When riots broke out in cities across America this summer "the media cheered," the host said.

"The media suggested this was all just an outburst of passion because of systemic American racism, and now you're saying this is somehow about Capitol Police being racist?" Shapiro said.

There is no logic to the Democrats' response to the riot, he said.

"The entire thing is a divisive, emotional appeal designed to suggest that everybody who supports Trump, and supported Trump back during the election cycle, no matter what he did over the subsequent two months ... and no matter whether you think the people who breached the Capitol are idiots and criminals, no matter what you do, no matter what you said, you are complicit," Shapiro said.