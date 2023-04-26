Ben Domenech roasts Biden's 2024 campaign launch: 'Fear-mongering and darkness'

After President Biden formally announced his 2024 reelection bid, critics have sounded off on the president's reelection campaign video, which focused on touting his own economic policies and hammering Republicans. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech issued a scathing rebuke of Biden for relying on "fear-mongering" instead of his record in office and argued he represents a Democratic Party that "no longer exists."

BIDEN SWIPES AT TRUMP, HEARS ‘4 MORE YEARS’ CHANT IN FIRST SPEECH SINCE ANNOUNCING RE-ELECTION RUN

BEN DOMENECH: Joe Biden represents a Democratic Party that no longer exists. One that was actually dedicated to unions and to working people. And the fact is that the President of the United States that he was Vice President underneath when he made his remarks about the people who were clinging to their guns and their religion, that was in the context of a Democratic primary in Pennsylvania, which Hillary Clinton won back in 2008. And that's the context that I think we should understand that under which is that that Democratic Party does not exist anymore. It has been replaced by a Democratic Party that is far more interested in catering to the interests of White suburban moms and using racial fear-mongering to hold on to the minority base of their support in voting communities in major cities across America. And what I think we should understand here is that Donald Trump pierced through something that Republicans had been trying to do for a long time.

You can go back to the days of Pat Buchanan talking about conservatives with a heart back in 1992. The idea was that these union workers and the people who were part of that working-class community were people that Republicans should rightfully campaign within and should win. That their votes were votes that they should seek out, that they should try to get to their side. Donald Trump did that. Many of the supporters that he has or the allied politicians that he has within coalitions across the country did that as well. Those are the folks who were able to win and I think that Joe Biden understands on some level that if that happens again, if that kind of coalition can reform in the next election, that he has something to seriously worry about. And so the message that he's sending there, one that is much more akin to 2022 of the idea that democracy is at stake, that MAGA Republicans are going to come and that they view you with disdain ...

It's fear-mongering. It is not the message of a confident incumbent willing to run on his record and say, Hey, I've done great things for this country and this economy. Because he can't. As much as this White House can pretend it, as much as Karine Jean-Pierre can come out and spin for it, it is not true. And so they are not able to come with that message. Instead, it has to be fear-mongering and darkness. You're surrounded by dragons and devils and if they come back in, then you won't have the ability to have a country anymore. And that's the type of thing that goes in the exact opposite direction of everything that the media carried water for him for in 2020, the return to normalcy and all the like.

Hours after President Biden announced his candidacy for re-election, he got a rock star reception from labor union officials, who cheered wildly as the president touted his pro-union economic agenda at a Washington, D.C., conference

Biden made several jabs at congressional Republicans and Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination . His message was that while Trump promised to make America great again by returning jobs and manufacturing home from overseas, it is the Biden administration that is actually making it happen.

"Under my predecessor, Infrastructure Week became a punchline," Biden said. "On my watch, infrastructure has become a decade headline."

