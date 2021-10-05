Ben Domenech rips the left using sports to divide America

‘Fox News Primetime’ host Ben Domenech host slammed the left’s ‘woke agenda’ for their attempt to ‘dissolve a fan base’ in the institution of sports that does not care about political parties.

BEN DOMENECH: Americans are tired of this woke crap.

Particularly when it's filled with the underlying hypocrisy of kowtowing to the interests of China. By now, you know all about that story – how an American sports league with a corrupt relationship with shoemakers made in horrible overseas conditions had to engage in all manner of song and dance, pretending to look the other way because a GM had the audacity to send one tweet. LeBron James has lots of opinions, but China? What does he know about China?

As author Ethan Strauss, longtime NBA reporter, writes, "It could be argued that the NBA fixates more on China than on America, even if the vast majority of TV money comes from the U.S. viewership. The league figures it has more or less hit its ceiling in its home country, so China becomes an obsession as this massive theoretical growth engine."

This isn't a question about Republicans or Democrats. At some point, you have to ask, Do they hate their customers for being American? Is what's really going on here wishful thinking; desiring to dissolve that fan base that wants beer and trucks and action movies and instead aspire for a fan base where the WNBA outsells Michael Jordan's newly toxic masculinity.

As with so many other areas of American life, the institution of sports is being turned against the very people who go to the games and buy the tickets and cheer. It is driven both by globalist corporations who no longer think of themselves as innately American and by a leftist dominated media complex who despises the fans of the very games they cover.

