Ben Carson reacts to fatal shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant: need to give police 'more choices'

Former House and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explains the media's role in tension between communities and police officers on "The Story."

BEN CARSON: Well, this is an area where the media plays a role. The way that they emphasize or de-emphasize things. They can take something that's extremely rare like an officer like Chauvin, who is way off the end of the scale. This guy is beyond belief, and to try to make it seem like that's representative of the police department in Minneapolis or anyplace else is absolutely absurd. Obviously, we do need to learn from all of these instances that occur. In this instance in Columbus, there are a number of advances that have been made in terms of weapons that can immobilize people immediately. Why aren't we talking about that? Why aren't we making those things more available to the police? You know, I feel for the 16-year-old girl that was killed. She may have been somebody who was going to have a tremendous life, and she just got crazy for a minute. That’s horrible that she would have to lose her life, but if the officer doesn’t have any other choices, that’s part of our problem as a society, and we need to make sure we have to give them more choices.

