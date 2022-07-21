Ben Carson designs patriotic lessons for schoolchildren, says parents ‘horrified’ by left-wing indoctrination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump administration official Dr. Ben Carson on Thursday stressed the need for a more patriotic curriculum after parents were "horrified" during school lockdowns to see what children were learning in some instances.

"During the COVID crisis, we had a chance to sit down and actually look at what was being taught in our schools. And I think pretty much, many of us were horrified with the way that history is being distorted or deleted," the former HUD secretary told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"If you want to fundamentally change a society, you have to indoctrinate and manipulate. So you gain control of the educational system and you gain control of the media. That's exactly what the leftists have done."

Carson partnered with the American Cornerstone Institute to create the Little Patriots platform to educate children on American history.

The program offers an online resource to teach children civics lessons, history, and American values at home, in the car, or after school.

Conservatives have made significant gains across the country on the issue of education by highlighting CRT curriculum and by opposing COVID-related mandates and remote learning. A surprising new survey commissioned by one of the nation's largest teachers' unions found that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats in regard to voters' confidence in handling education.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) commissioned a poll from Hart Research Associates, and asked, "In general, do you have more confidence in the Democrats or in the Republicans to deal with education issues?"

The survey was conducted in seven battleground states where the results showed Republicans with a 39% to 38% advantage on which party voters trust more on education.

Carson said that he wants to do more than just complain about the state of the public education system, so he took action.

"We've designed programs, animated programs, beautiful programs, and little kids just absolutely love them," Carson said.

"We've had thousands and thousands of sign-ups just last week, and we hired some of the most talented animators from Disney, from Pixar, from ABC Kids, the ones who are now working, by the way, to create these animations which are associated with lesson study plans that you can do by yourself."