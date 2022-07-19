Republicans have advantage over Democrats regarding confidence in handling education, survey shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A survey commissioned by one of the nation's largest teachers union found that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats in regard to voters' confidence in handling education.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) commissioned a poll from Hart Research Associates, asked, "In general, do you have more confidence in the Democrats or in the Republicans to deal with education issues?"

The survey was conducted in seven battleground states where the results showed Republicans with a 39% to 38% advantage on which party voters trust more on education.

"This polling is such an epic self-own for Randi Weingarten. The results of Randi Weingarten’s own polling destroy her own narrative," senior fellow at the American Federation for Children Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital. "The results of the union-commissioned poll show that likely voters in battleground states have more confidence in Republicans than Democrats on education. The results of the union poll also show that likely voters have much more confidence in teachers and parent organizations than teachers unions. Not a good look for union bosses like Randi Weingarten."

The survey also found that people felt that the number one issue in regard to education and public schools is that it is being too politicized.

Furthermore, the study found that both Democrats and Republicans were viewed as responsible for politicizing education and making education too much a part of the culture war. However, in response to the same question, 33% responded that Democrats were responsible for politicizing education while 28% said Republicans contributed to the issue.

In reaction to the survey's results, AFT President Randi Weingarten pushed Democrats to ramp up messaging against Republican attacks on critical race theory.

School board meetings have become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials since the pandemic began.

Conservatives have made significant gains across the country on the issue of education by highlighting CRT curriculum and by opposing COVID related mandates and lockdowns. These issues have led to protests and recalls of school boards across the nation.

Republican elected officials in several states have sought to ban discussion of gender ideology and critical race theory in classrooms, particularly for young students.