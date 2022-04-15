Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Bearded Butcher attributes cattle mutilation to 'extraterrestrial activity'

Scott Perkins explains why he thinks aliens may be mutilating cattle

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
The prevailing theory behind cattle mutilation is extraterrestrial activity: Bearded Butcher Video

The prevailing theory behind cattle mutilation is extraterrestrial activity: Bearded Butcher

WARNING: Graphic imagery - The Bearded Butchers try to make sense of the practice of cattle mutilation on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Perkins of the Bearded Butchers said the "prevailing theory" behind cattle mutilation is "some sort of extraterrestrial activity" on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday. 

"If this is true, the prevailing theory seems to be that it's some sort of extraterrestrial activity," he told host Tucker Carlson. "Just … given the fact there's [a] lack of evidence at the scene, because one of the things that we employ at our shop is heavy equipment. We've got hoists and things because if you have a bull, it could be 2,000 to 2,500 pounds. And even if you have an animal in the field and you want to just get to the other side to remove a part of it, it's very difficult. You need a lot of leverage to move it around or to roll it around."

Seth Perkins added that he does not think that a human "would want to go to the actual work to perform these tasks."

OREGON COW MUTILATIONS SPARK CONSPIRACY THEORIES: 'A LOT OF PEOPLE LEAN TOWARD THE ALIENS'

Human butchers as skilled as the Perkins brothers are increasingly less common in the United States, making them "difficult" to find, Scott Perkins said.

Someone who is not a butcher would butcher the scene, which would feature blood, tracks and inaccurate incisions, he said. Learning where to cut to penetrate a carcass to eviscerate it or look for a certain part "takes months or years," he added.

  • Milk cows graze in a meadow at Santo Amaro on Sao Jorge island, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on March 27, 2022
    Image 1 of 3

    Milk cows graze in a meadow at Santo Amaro on Sao Jorge island, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores.  (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Cows graze on a snows covered field at the Monts dOr near Lyon, on April 1 2022
    Image 2 of 3

    Cows graze on a snow-covered field near Lyon. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A farmer grazes his cattle in a terraced field on March 28, 2022 in Lichuan, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture
    Image 3 of 3

    LICHUAN, CHINA: A farmer grazes his cattle in a terraced field in Lichuan, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hubei Province of China.  (Photo by Wen Lin/VCG via Getty Images)

"If these animals have been found with … these pieces surgically removed and not making a lot of hack marks when you're cutting, somebody knows what they're doing," Seth Perkins said.

His brother noted that livestock is butchered for its commercial value. Butchering is a "difficult process," taking 12 to 18 months to learn. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, there's no explanation [as] to … why you would go through the effort to just remove a couple of parts which frankly have no commercial value to them." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.