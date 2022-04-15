Bearded Butcher attributes cattle mutilation to 'extraterrestrial activity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Perkins of the Bearded Butchers said the "prevailing theory" behind cattle mutilation is "some sort of extraterrestrial activity" on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday.

"If this is true, the prevailing theory seems to be that it's some sort of extraterrestrial activity," he told host Tucker Carlson. "Just … given the fact there's [a] lack of evidence at the scene, because one of the things that we employ at our shop is heavy equipment. We've got hoists and things because if you have a bull, it could be 2,000 to 2,500 pounds. And even if you have an animal in the field and you want to just get to the other side to remove a part of it, it's very difficult. You need a lot of leverage to move it around or to roll it around."

Seth Perkins added that he does not think that a human "would want to go to the actual work to perform these tasks."

OREGON COW MUTILATIONS SPARK CONSPIRACY THEORIES: 'A LOT OF PEOPLE LEAN TOWARD THE ALIENS'

Human butchers as skilled as the Perkins brothers are increasingly less common in the United States, making them "difficult" to find, Scott Perkins said.

Someone who is not a butcher would butcher the scene, which would feature blood, tracks and inaccurate incisions, he said. Learning where to cut to penetrate a carcass to eviscerate it or look for a certain part "takes months or years," he added.

"If these animals have been found with … these pieces surgically removed and not making a lot of hack marks when you're cutting, somebody knows what they're doing," Seth Perkins said.

His brother noted that livestock is butchered for its commercial value. Butchering is a "difficult process," taking 12 to 18 months to learn.

"So, there's no explanation [as] to … why you would go through the effort to just remove a couple of parts which frankly have no commercial value to them."