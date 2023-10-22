BBC announces policy change after backlash, will now label Hamas 'terrorist organization'

Hamas will now be referred to as a "proscribed terrorist organization" by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after it was reported that it wouldn't refero to Hamas as "terrorists" in its coverage.

Following Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7, the BBC repeatedly referred to the organization as "freedom fighters," "gunmen" or "militants" rather than terrorists. As the situation escalated into a war, viewers became increasingly frustrated with the news organization’s refusal to use the term "terrorists," particularly after reports of Hamas’ brutal actions against civilians.

Although the BBC originally defended its decision, the Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote in a press release on Friday that BBC Director General Tim Davie has since agreed on a change.

"The BBC confirmed it was committed to continued dialogue. It also confirmed it is no longer BBC practice to call Hamas militants. Instead, the BBC describes the group as a proscribed terrorist organisation by the UK government and others, or simply as Hamas," the press release said.

BBC JOURNALIST SAYS HE QUIT AFTER NETWORK REFUSED TO LABEL HAMAS AS ‘TERRORISTS’

In a statement to FOX News Digital, a BBC spokesperson confirmed saying, "The BBC regularly meets a range of groups and today met the Board of Deputies of British Jews. During the meeting we confirmed that we will continue to refer to Hamas as a proscribed terror organisation by the UK Government and others."

The statement continued, "What the BBC does not do is use the word terrorist without attributing it, nor do we ban words. We also confirmed that for some days we had not been using ‘militant’ as a default description for Hamas, as we have been finding this a less accurate description for our audiences as the situation evolves."

The change reportedly followed a discussion between Davie and Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl over the latter’s concerns.

"We emphasised our outrage at the refusal of the BBC to describe Hamas’ barbaric actions as terrorism and the damaging, false report of the rocket which killed innocent civilians. We will both continue dialogue as well as pursuing legal avenues," van der Zyl said.

The United Kingdom has referred to Hamas as an "Islamic terrorist group" since 2021.

BBC World Affairs editor John Simpson previously published a piece on October 11 defending the outlet’s decision to not use the term "terrorists."

"Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally. It's simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn - who are the good guys and who are the bad guys," Simpson wrote.

MEDIA HAS EGG ON ITS FACE FOR ALLOWING HAMAS TO SET INITIAL TONE OF GAZA HOSPITAL COVERAGE WITHOUT SKEPTICISM

Davie is also set to meet with Members of Parliament on Wednesday over the BBC’s coverage of the Israel-Gaza war. In a statement to "The Sunday Times," a member of Parliament was quoted saying, "The BBC are losing people because they aren't behaving in a way that meets the majority of viewers' expectations of them. Not to describe Hamas's actions as a terrorist attack was pretty pathetic and that has undermined so much of what has followed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.