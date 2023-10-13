BBC journalist says he quit after network refused to label Hamas as 'terrorists'

Journalist Noah Abrahams said he quit the BBC over the network's decision not to label Hamas as "terrorists" during coverage of the group’s terror attacks in Israel – but the BBC pushed back on his claim.

"British Jews are terrified," Abrahams told Peter Cardwell on TalkTV. "I’ve just made a really monumental career decision, and life decision. So as with everyone, I’m going through a really hard time at the moment."

Abrahams blasted the BBC for using terms such as "freedom fighters" and "gunmen" instead of "terrorists" since Hamas' deadly surprise attack on Saturday that resulted in at least 1,200 Israelis killed and many others taken as hostages, including women, children and older civilians. Israel has since declared war on the terror group.

"I have morals and I stick by them. I think the words ‘justified’ and ‘unjustified’ have been thrown around a lot since the weekend and I think the BBC’s refusal to use the correct terminology is unjustified," Abrahams said. "Words, quite literally, are fundamental to the English language. They impact how we think, how we react, how we act. They have influence, the phrase ‘freedom fighter’ distracts from the reality of terrorism. To those easily influenced, it implies what is not. These people aren’t freedom fighters… they are terrorists."

Abrahams said there were probably people watching thinking he threw his career away over "some words," but insisted they have a significant meaning.

"Terminology, words, when neglected, have the power to fuel hate. They have the power to [put] fuel on the fire… as a Jewish person, there is already enough fuel on that fire," Abrahams said. "I don’t feel I can stand by the BBC any longer."

The BBC pushed back, telling Fox News Digital Abrahams was a freelancer who didn’t have any future work lined up with the network.

Earlier this week, BBC World Affairs editor John Simpson published a piece explaining the BBC’s decision.

"Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally. It's simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn - who are the good guys and who are the bad guys," he wrote.

"We regularly point out that the British and other governments have condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization, but that's their business. We also run interviews with guests and quote contributors who describe Hamas as terrorists," Simpson continued. "The key point is that we don't say it in our voice. Our business is to present our audiences with the facts, and let them make up their own minds."

Before appearing on TalkTV, Abrahams announced his decision on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"A personal announcement from me: I will no longer work for or represent the BBC. No more games this season. No more input," he wrote in response to the BBC's decision.

