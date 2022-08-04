Barrasso urges Biden to show ‘backbone’ on world stage to deter Chinese aggression

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told "America Reports" Thursday that adversaries like China and Russia see "weakness" from President Biden on the world stage and urged the U.S. to show "backbone" to help defend Taiwan.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: When China or Putin or anyone sees weakness, they go at it. And that's what's happened right here. The president needs to show some backbone internationally, and it needs to be a couple of things. China's watching they're watching really closely what's happening with Russia and Ukraine. We need to make sure that Ukraine has all the weapons they need to defeat Russia. And then the next thing is they're looking at what weapons Taiwan might have. The United States must make a commitment to make sure Taiwan has the weapons they need to defend themselves. I'm into all the classified briefings and know exactly what's happening right there now. We need to make sure that we want to prevent, not provoke war. And the way to do that is you make Taiwan into a porcupine. Make it painful. If. If China goes after them.

