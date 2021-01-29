Ex-NY Times editor Bari Weiss bashes former paper over ‘press release’ praising Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter

Former New York Times opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss mocked her former employer on Thursday, saying the Gray Lady published a "press release" about Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter.

Weiss seemed to feel the paper lived up to its reputation that it favors liberals when it published a story praising Harris’ stepdaughter for receiving a modeling contract

The piece headlined, "Ella Emhoff Gets a Major Modeling Contract," called her a "breakout star" of the inauguration, The Daily Wire flagged.

"One week after the Miu Miu coat she wore at President Biden’s swearing in went viral, Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, became the newest face at IMG Models, one of the world’s most prestigious modeling agencies," Times reporters Vanessa Friedman and Jessica Testa wrote

The report featured the president of IMG Models fawning over Emhoff, promoted everything from her Instagram account to her tattoos, and claimed that the fashion world is embracing the Biden administration’s "focus on diversity and empathy" after four "antagonistic" years of dealing with the Trump administration.

"Emhoff throws a crocheted grenade at the image of typical D.C. political offspring, with a style that could be termed Wes Anderson chic. In her selfies, she doesn’t wear much makeup and doesn’t carefully blow-dry her naturally curly hair. She shows off her armpit hair and cartoonish tattoos, which include eggs and bacon in the shape of a smiley face and a cow," the Times reported.

Weiss took notice of the glowing piece and mocked it on Twitter.

"A modeling contract (!!) "speaks to the fashion world’s growing embrace of the Biden administration, with its focus on diversity and empathy, after four antagonistic years with the Trump administration," Weiss wrote. "Please enjoy this press release!"

Weiss published a scathing resignation letter in July that she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website. She said she was was bullied by colleagues for her heterodox views in an "illiberal environment."

She added she didn’t understand how toxic behavior is allowed inside the newsroom and "showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery."

Weiss wasn't the only person to criticize the Times' article, with others like The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf noting the Times made no mention of Emhoff likely getting the deal because of her famous stepmother.

