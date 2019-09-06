Bret Baier: US can 'do what it does best' and helps Bahamas deal with 'desperate situation' after Hurricane Dorian

Fox News’ Bret Baier said on Friday that the Bahamas is in a "desperate situation" in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Baier told Dana Perino on "The Daily Briefing:" “This is really what the United States does best; when we help other countries in distress.

“I think that there is going to be a real significant effort that will make a big difference in the Bahamas. We have such a close tie and a lot of people go to the Bahamas."

DORIAN DEATH TOLL RISES TO 30 IN BAHAMAS, COULD CLIMB 'SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER': HEALTH MINISTER

Baier's comments come after the anguish and frustration swirling through the Bahamas on Thursday as the government raised the death toll from Hurricane Dorian to 30. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands said the number could climb “significantly higher,” just days after the then-Category 5 storm ravaged the archipelago.

The victims were from the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, those hit hardest by the storm with winds up to 185 mph completely destroying everything in its path.

BLIND MAN IN BAHAMAS BRAVED HURRICANE DORIAN FLOODWATERS WITH DISABLED ADULT SON ON HIS SHOULDERS: REPORT

Residents who returned to a devastated community called “The Mudd,” composed mostly of Haitian immigrants, said no one had come for at least nine bodies still in the rubble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorian has since moved on to the Southeast coast of the U.S., where it lashed beachfront communities in North and South Carolina on Thursday.

Brie Stimson contributed to this report.