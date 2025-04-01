Backstreet Boys singer gets emotional during son's 'American Idol' performance about finding his faith

Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell, opened up about his faith journey during an emotional performance on "American Idol" Monday night.

Littrell, 22, performed an original song called, "Hey Jesus" that he wrote during a difficult time following the death of his grandmother.

"My grandma was my best friend," Littrell said in a video that played before his performance. "She understood me like not many people do."

Littrell said that after his grandmother died, he "questioned everything" and "pushed away" his faith.

Writing "Hey, Jesus" helped him rediscover his relationship with the Lord, he said.

"Hey Jesus, I broke my wings again. Can you help me up, one last time, old friend," Littrell sang.

"Oh, because I surrender, everything, to you," he continued.

"Oh I've tried to fight all my battles without you by my side, in the dark depths of the night, it's where I'd be without your beautiful light."

"Give me wings to fly, hey, Jesus," he sang.

At times during the song, the camera panned to Littrell’s parents, Brian Littrell and Leighanne Littrell, who were silently singing along with tears in their eyes.

Judge Carrie Underwood praised Littrell's "genuine" performance afterward as "so good," while judge Lionel Richie hailed the singer's "great lyrics."

Littrell moved forward to the next round, while over half of the show's 144 contestants were sent home during "Hollywood Week."

Littrell is not the only contestant from a famous musical family this season.

Lola Bonfiglio, the 19-year-old daughter of Wilson Phillips' singer Carnie Wilson, was one of the contestants sent home Monday night. Bonfiglio faced online "nepo baby" accusations that she was benefiting from her mother's career.