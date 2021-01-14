Babylon Bee mocks push to edit Trump out of 'Home Alone 2', jokes 'The Apprentice' reruns will be next

The Babylon Bee had some fun Thursday at the expense of the ongoing movement to edit President Trump's brief cameo out of the classic Christmas film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin appeared to throw his support Wednesday behind a Twitter user's "petition" to "digitally replace" the businessman-turned-president with "40-year-old macaulay culkin" in the 1992 family comedy .

"Sold," replied Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the movie franchise.

BABYLON BEE STINGS CNN WITH SATIRICAL ARTICLE: THERE'S ONLY ROOM FOR 'ONE FAKE NEWS SITE'

The next day, the conservative satire website suggested that such a movement would go beyond "Home Alone 2" and branch into TV.

"Trump To Be Digitally Edited Out Of 'The Apprentice' Reruns," the Bee jokingly declared in its headline.

"After last week's attack on the Capitol that Trump obviously planned and personally ordered, NBC has announced that all future reruns of the hit reality show The Apprentice will digitally remove Trump from all scenes," the article began.

BABYLON BEE CEO SAYS LIBERALS ARE 'THREATENED BY THE EFFECTIVENESS OF SATIRE' SO THEY ATTEMPT TO SILENCE IT

The Bee then attributed a non-real quote to NBC Entertainment Chairman Frances Berwick.

"Trump is bad, but recent events have shown him to be 'ultrabad,'" Berwick said in the fictitious statement. "Ultrabad is at least 1000 times badder than regular bad, which is even badder than everyone thought. We will therefore be removing Trump's big, bad head from all episodes of The Apprentice so that you won't have to look at it anymore while enjoying your favorite episodes of our hit show."

According to the Bee, Trump would be replaced with "a silent, gesturing empty suit," something Berwick asserted is "far less triggering."

"Wow! This is just like The Apprentice, but with less Trump! Yay!" the Bee quoted nonexistent test viewers before claiming that "unedited" DVD copies of the longrunning NBC program were "currently selling for $10,000 on eBay."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bee's report may not be real, but it isn't necessarily far-fetched. In 2017, Kevin Spacey was digitally removed from the drama "All the Money in the World" after sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him weeks before the film's premiere. Spacey's scenes were re-shot with Christopher Plummer in the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

This past summer, amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, several films and episodes of TV shows were either edited or removed from various platforms or given sensitivity disclaimers.