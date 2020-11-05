Babylon Bee CEO: Media accidentally gave Trump a lift by working tirelessly to 'tear him down'

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon believes the mainstream media accidentally gave President Trump a lift on Election Day despite working tirelessly to “tear him down” for years.

“The media spent years vilifying Trump in the worst ways. They were confident they'd accomplished their goal of turning the country against him. They had a blind spot, though. They didn't realize how much support Trump gained as a result of their despicable behavior,” Dillon told Fox News.

“So while things seem to be going their way overall in this election, the race has ended up being much closer than they predicted,” Dillon added. “To an extent, they gave Trump a lift even as they tirelessly worked to tear him down.”

BABYLON BEE CEO SAYS LIBERALS ARE ‘THREATENED BY THE EFFECTIVENESS OF SATIRE’ SO THEY ATTEMPT TO SILENCE IT

The Babylon Bee is a conservative satirical website that uses outlandish-yet-believable headlines and articles to mock everything from the Democratic Party to the mainstream media. Dilllon believes liberals are “threatened by the effectiveness of satire” because so many of the jokes hit close to home.

The website’s recent headlines include “Rioters Patiently Wait For All The Votes To Be Counted,” “With Hispanics Leaning Republican, Democrats Begin Calling For A Southern Border Wall” and “Pollsters Claim Their Polls Were 100% Correct, But Everyone Voted Wrong.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, the Bee responded to a CNN reporter who complained that too many people believed the satirical headlines with a story, "CNN Attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is Only Big Enough For One Fake News Site.'"

The media and polling industries have both come under fire after botching a variety of Election Day narratives, as many didn’t give Trump a realistic chance, but the race remains too close to call on Thursday morning.