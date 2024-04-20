Avenatti says Trump's legal defense team is in touch: 'Happy to testify'

According to a New York Post report, the suspended lawyer who once considered himself former President Trump’s "most dangerous enemy" is open to testifying if asked by Trump's defense team.

The outlet published quotes from political reporter Jon Levine's interview with Michael Avenatti, who is serving a prison sentence in Los Angeles for fraud, extortion and other crimes.

Avenatti once represented porn star Stormy Daniels as she attempted to sue Trump following their alleged affair. The attorney was eventually convicted of defrauding Daniels in 2022 and sentenced to 48 months in prison.

MICHAEL AVENATTI SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS IN PRISON FOR DEFRAUDING STORMY DANIELS

Avenatti had also been sentenced to 14 years in prison for cheating four former clients out of millions of dollars and trying to obstruct the IRS from collecting payroll taxes from a coffee shop he owned.

In a phone call from prison, Avenatti told the Post he's been talking to Trump’s legal defense team and expressed that he is willing to testify if called upon.

"The defense has contacted me," he said. "I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year."

Someone close to Trump confirmed the ongoing discussions, according to the Post.

Avenatti defended Trump amid his trial against Daniels, telling the outlet, "There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be re-elected."

"If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him," he said. "I think it’s just flat-out wrong and atrocious."

Avenatti’s statements seem to represent an about-face from his previous animosity toward the former president in the years leading up to the trial.

As he noted in a recent MSNBC interview he also did from prison, Avenatti described himself as once being Trump’s "most dangerous enemy." He even claimed it was his anti-Trump position that motivated the Department of Justice to give him such harsh treatment with his sentencing.

"I was not treated fairly and I was treated differently," Avenatti told MSNBC host Ari Melber earlier this month.

US PROSECUTORS TARGET AVENATTI'S $4.5 MILLION JET FOR CIVIL FORFEITURE

