Author warns 'bashful' Biden admin must confront China: 'This really is disturbing'

The U.S. has problems with China "across the board," according to Asia expert and author Gordon Chang, who said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that Russia and China's growing ties and China's fentanyl production are major concerns for the U.S.

GORDON CHANG: This really is disturbing. The point is that every once in a while, [Secretary of State] Blinken will say something about China. But, what we don't see are the policies that are necessary for the urgency of the situation. You know, for instance, the administration will talk about fentanyl. The State Department talked about fentanyl last week, but it didn't mention China. How can you talk about this deadly drug disease that the Communist Party of China is behind? Because they've got this near-total surveillance state, and these fentanyl gangs couldn't operate without the backing, the full backing of the Communist Party. So the administration still has a China problem. It is still bashful. It is not willing to confront it in the way that it should.

Chang emphasized the close ties between China and Russia, warning that Beijing has been supplying weaponry to be used against Ukraine for the past year.

"The Biden administration doesn't want to acknowledge what the rest of the world can see," he said.

