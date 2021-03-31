Author: Never has someone had more power in the history of this republic to be more wrong than Anthony Fauci

Author of current #1 bestseller "Faucian Bargain," Steve Deace, blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for his "track record of failure," claiming that Biden's chief medical adviser has "no accountability" for his COVID-19 missteps in an interview with "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Wednesday.

STEVE DEACE: Never has someone had more power in the history of this republic to be more wrong than Anthony Fauci. And Tucker, stop and think about it and everybody in your audience, everyone, every life, every home, every family, every school, every church, every business, all have had their lives impacted or turned upside down by someone they didn't cast a single vote for. And yet we sit here and he has no accountability, a track record of failure over and over and over again. And in our book, we wanted to beg and ask some of the questions that are long overdue of one Anthony Fauci.

We talk about the FOIA requests that Judicial Watch just successfully got in The Daily Caller from Fauci, his bureaucracy and back and forth communications with the Chinese government. But that's just one of a myriad of bad questions. (On) February 28th [2020], Fauci wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that when he analyzed the data for COVID-19, he thought it would just be about as bad as a pandemic level flu. And then 11 days later, he went to Congress and told everybody this is going to be Captain Trips and that's what shut the country down.

If you look at the data now as we sit here today, the case fatality rate is 1.8%. The infection fatality rate, if you look at CDC, says we have ten times more cases than we've tested. That would put it at .18%. His original cautious and modest estimations have turned out to be true. So then why did he abandon those for the fear porn we've seen the past year? We must get answers to questions like that. What changed from what he wrote on February 28th and maybe the most esteemed publication, medical publication in the country to then what he told Congress, what changed those 11 days? Because it changed the fate of America.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW