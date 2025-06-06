Auburn basketball coach accuses Carville of spreading ‘hatred’ with statements about Jewish donors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl sharply criticized Democratic strategist James Carville on Friday over his recent statements about wealthy Jewish donors who have left the Democratic Party.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel, the accomplished coach and outspoken Israel advocate ripped Carville for saying earlier this week that wealthy Jewish people were not leaving the Democratic Party because of antisemitism, but rather because they just want a "f------ tax cut" from the Republicans.

"When you say that wealthy Jews don’t want to pay their taxes, that just commits to the Jew hatred and the things that are out there," Pearl told anchor Bill Hemmer on "America's Newsroom," after shaking his head when the show played Carville's remarks.

Carville made the comments during the Wednesday episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast, bashing Jewish donors who decided to stop giving to Democratic politicians and instead donate to President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign after seeing the rash of antisemitism that has sprung up on college campuses and that some Democratic luminaries have supported.

The former Bill Clinton advisor didn’t buy that reason for the switch, arguing wealthy Jewish donors were looking for an excuse so they could vote for Trump and benefit from his tax cuts.

"And I hear this all the time… a lot of really wealthy Jewish fundraisers — And they say, ‘Look James, I’m a Democrat, but I can’t be a part of the party because of what happened at Columbia.’ What the f--- did the Democrats have to do with what happened at Columbia by the way?" Carville asked.

He continued, "And they tell me that, they look me right in the eye… No, you just want your f------ tax cut."

Pearl responded on Fox, stating, "The truth is that Jewish voters are abandoning the Democratic Party because they’ve become increasingly extreme, and they indulge terrorist sympathizers. You just look at these campuses, you just look at these college graduations."

"For James Carville to say this, that’s an antisemitic trope. Now I don’t know whether he’s antisemitic or not," he continued.

Pearl also shot back at Carville's suggestion that Jewish Americans are looking for ways to pay fewer taxes, saying "successful Jewish people" – including himself – pay their fair share.

"So if this is the Democratic leadership, and if he’s going to call out wealthy Jews like that," he added, "guess what, we’re not – they’re not staying in the Democratic Party."

Pearl later praised Trump for his support of the Jewish community and Israel, saying, "There has been no president in the history of our country that has done more to support the state of Israel than Donald Trump."

Fox News Digital reached out to Carville for comment.