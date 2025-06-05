Carville accuses Jewish donors of abandoning Democrats for GOP because they just want their ‘f-----g tax cut’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said on Wednesday he doesn’t believe it when wealthy Jewish donors tell him they’re ditching the Democratic Party because of antisemitism among its members. He says they’re doing it for a "f------ tax cut."

During the latest episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast, the former Bill Clinton advisor said these donors’ concerns that the Democratic Party has encouraged antisemitism on college campuses are an excuse so they can vote for President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

"No, you just want your f------ tax cut," he declared.

The topic came up with co-host Al Hunt ripping Trump for billing himself an ally for Jewish people. "Trump fighting antisemitism is a joke," he said, referencing a recent New York Times article accusing the president of fanning the "flames" of antisemitism in America.

Carville replied by calling Trump a "complete fraud," but added that the group really exposed by the article are the wealthy Jewish people who stopped giving to the Democratic Party and supported Trump in 2024.

"I tell you who this exposes in a more profound way. And I hear this all the time… a lot of really wealthy Jewish fundraisers – And they say, ‘Look James, I’m a Democrat, but I can’t be a part of the party because of what happened at Columbia.’"

"What the f--- did the Democrats have to do with what happened in Columbia?" Carville demanded.

Columbia University, like other prominent U.S. universities, has been a hotbed of anti-Israel demonstrations since Hamas’ terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

This wave of anti-Israel sentiment, and perceived indifference or support by some Democrats, has caused certain Jewish figures to stop giving to the party and to begin donating to Trump’s campaign.

Wealthy tech expert Jacob Helberg donated over $1 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, despite being a Democratic donor in the previous presidential election. Helberg, who serves as a senior policy advisor to Palantir CEO Alex Karp, gave his reason for the switch, stating, "It became very clear that an organizing principle on the left increasingly became based on a divvying up of the world between oppressors and oppressed. It’s just an organizing principle that I fundamentally disagree with."

He added that he feels "like a lot of the thin crust of civilization that separates today’s world from the dark world of yesterday is going to unravel in some really scary ways," he said. "You’re seeing that with these incredibly dark, antisemitic protests on university campuses, in the streets of Dearborn, Mich., and these slogans that are somehow gaining popular attraction."

During the podcast, Carville attacked this reason, saying that Jewish donors like Helberg and Bill Ackman – who Hunt called out by name – are donating to the GOP just to help their bottom lines.

"Most Jewish people see right through [Trump], but the ones that don’t see through it, they just don’t – at the end of the day, they just want their f------ tax cut. And you can see it every day," he said.