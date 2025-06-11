Expand / Collapse search
Attorney General Bondi calls out Gavin Newsom for not protecting city, vows to prosecute looters and rioters

AG Pam Bondi tells 'Fox & Friends' liberal California governor is oblivious to chaos on LA streets

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Pam Bondi vows to prosecute looting, attacks on police: 'We are coming after you' Video

Pam Bondi vows to prosecute looting, attacks on police: 'We are coming after you'

Attorney General Pam Bondi joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Trump administration's response to violent protests in Los Angeles and the DOJ's lawsuit against a California coffee shop.

Attorney General Pam Bondi went on the offensive Wednesday, accusing California Gov. Gavin Newsom of taking a soft approach to protecting the streets and businesses of Los Angeles, promising that anti-ICE rioters and looters will face federal charges.

In a public address on Tuesday, Newsom accused President Donald Trump of "inflaming" the situation by activating 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to help restore order.

"This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president inflamed a combustible situation, putting our people, our officers, and even our national guard at risk," he said. "California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes."

Bondi told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones that she believes the California Democrat must be oblivious to the extent of the violence.

RODNEY KING RIOTS OFFICER SAYS LA MAYOR ACTED ‘TOO LATE’ AS ANTI-ICE VIOLENCE ENGULFS CITY

Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday while vowing to go after those rioting and looting in Los Angeles. (Fox & Friends)

"Evidently Gavin Newsom has not been out to the scene. He has not turned on the television set to see the incredible amount of violence that is happening in Los Angeles," she said.

"President Trump is going to make America safe again. We're going to protect Americans, and that includes Californians. If Gavin Newsom isn't going to protect them, we are."

Bondi also criticized Newsom for failing to declare an economic disaster for small business affected by the L.A. riots.

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler called on the California governor to request a disaster declaration for such businesses this week. The measure would provide low-interest, long-term loans of $2 million to help victims of looting and property destruction rebuild following the unrest.

NEWSOM SAYS LOS ANGELES RIOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED, SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'TRAUMATIZING OUR COMMUNITIES'

Rioter in LA

A rioter waves a Mexican national flag next to a car on fire during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025

Bondi offered a blunt message to would-be robbers and looters in the deep blue city.

"If you loot a business in California during this, we're charging you with robbery under the Hobbs Act. No longer are the days of non-prosecution for looting. It's a criminal act," she said. 

The administration is also determined to crack down on those who inflict harm on law enforcement.

"We've all made over 190 arrests, [and] more [are] coming. If you hit a police officer, you assault a police officer, state or federal, we are coming after you."

Suspects looting a store in Los Angeles

Looters break into a gas station's marketplace as demonstrators and law enforcement clash with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California early on June 8, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images) (ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Newsom has maintained that the Trump administration has acted illegally and "commandeered" the state’s National Guard members "for no reason" without consulting with California’s law enforcement leaders.

The Democratic governor claimed that California "didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved."

A federal judge on Tuesday night declined Newsom’s request for an immediate temporary restraining order to restrict Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: People will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.