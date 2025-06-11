Attorney General Bondi calls out Gavin Newsom for not protecting city, vows to prosecute looters and rioters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi went on the offensive Wednesday, accusing California Gov. Gavin Newsom of taking a soft approach to protecting the streets and businesses of Los Angeles, promising that anti-ICE rioters and looters will face federal charges.

In a public address on Tuesday, Newsom accused President Donald Trump of "inflaming" the situation by activating 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to help restore order.

"This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president inflamed a combustible situation, putting our people, our officers, and even our national guard at risk," he said. "California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes."

Bondi told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones that she believes the California Democrat must be oblivious to the extent of the violence.

"Evidently Gavin Newsom has not been out to the scene. He has not turned on the television set to see the incredible amount of violence that is happening in Los Angeles," she said.

"President Trump is going to make America safe again. We're going to protect Americans, and that includes Californians. If Gavin Newsom isn't going to protect them, we are."

Bondi also criticized Newsom for failing to declare an economic disaster for small business affected by the L.A. riots.

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler called on the California governor to request a disaster declaration for such businesses this week. The measure would provide low-interest, long-term loans of $2 million to help victims of looting and property destruction rebuild following the unrest.

Bondi offered a blunt message to would-be robbers and looters in the deep blue city.

"If you loot a business in California during this, we're charging you with robbery under the Hobbs Act. No longer are the days of non-prosecution for looting. It's a criminal act," she said.

The administration is also determined to crack down on those who inflict harm on law enforcement.

"We've all made over 190 arrests, [and] more [are] coming. If you hit a police officer, you assault a police officer, state or federal, we are coming after you."

Newsom has maintained that the Trump administration has acted illegally and "commandeered" the state’s National Guard members "for no reason" without consulting with California’s law enforcement leaders.

The Democratic governor claimed that California "didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved."

A federal judge on Tuesday night declined Newsom’s request for an immediate temporary restraining order to restrict Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines.

