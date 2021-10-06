Expand / Collapse search
Asra Nomani: Feds have 'declared a war on parents,' FBI probe ‘unconscionable’

DOJ taps FBI to probe threats against school board members

Virginia mom and Parents Defending Education member Asra Nomani says that she and other parents trying to have a say in their children’s education are ‘not domestic terrorists’

Virginia mother and Parents Defending Education member Asra Nomani spoke with "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to react to the Department of Justice (DOJ) tapping the FBI to look into potential threats from parents against school board members. The author and former Wall Street Journal columnist -- who wore a shirt that read "I'm a mom, not a 'domestic terrorist,'" -- called it "unconscionable" for the National School Board Association to ask the FBI to get involved.

KEVIN MCCARTHY ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF SEEKING TO 'SILENCE PARENTS'

ASRA NOMANI: It’s outrageous what the federal government is doing now. We have parents, right now, waking up from sea to shining sea to bring their children to school to urge them into the day. And what has happened now is that the federal government and the National School Board Association has declared a war on parents. All we have done over the past year is stand up and speak up for children. It’s unconscionable that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should spend even a minute thinking about us. 

