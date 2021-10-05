Sen. Tom Cotton condemns Biden administration for 'sicking' Feds on concerned parents: 'Dangerous overreach'

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Story" Tuesday to address a new memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland to DOJ employees that discussed federal intervention in state and local board meetings calling some of the language in the letter "dangerous."

SEN.TOM COTTON: Every state has laws on the books for criminalizing violence or criminal threats. This is dangerous overreach by Biden administration to sick the Feds on parents who simply want to play a role in their kids’ education. Kyrsten Sinema had crazy liberals follow her into a bathroom to protest her. What was Joe Biden’s response to that? He laughed at it and said it’s a part of the process. Yet, apparently parents going to a school board meeting to complain about what their kids are learning, or that they have to wear masks and are getting applause from their fellow parents makes them domestic terrorists for whom we should use the Patriot Act and sick the feds on them. This is dangerous overreach.

