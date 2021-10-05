Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Sen. Tom Cotton condemns Biden administration for 'sicking' Feds on concerned parents: 'Dangerous overreach'

Being a concerned parent does not qualify as domestic terrorism, says Cotton

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Branding parents domestic terrorists a dangerous precedent: Sen.Cotton Video

Branding parents domestic terrorists a dangerous precedent: Sen.Cotton

Arkansas Republican slams the president's response to the intimation of lawmakers on 'The Story'

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Story" Tuesday to address a new memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland to DOJ employees that discussed federal intervention in state and local board meetings calling some of the language in the letter "dangerous."

SEN.TOM COTTON: Every state has laws on the books for criminalizing violence or criminal threats. This is dangerous overreach by Biden administration to sick the Feds on parents who simply want to play a role in their kids’ education. Kyrsten Sinema had crazy liberals follow her into a bathroom to protest her. What was Joe Biden’s response to that?  He laughed at it and said it’s a part of the process. Yet, apparently parents going to a school board meeting to complain about what their kids are learning, or that they have to wear masks and are getting applause from their fellow parents makes them domestic terrorists for whom we should use the Patriot Act and sick the feds on them. This is dangerous overreach.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Sen. Cotton: Parents voicing concerns over education 'as American as anything' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.