'Outnumbered' hosts call out Biden admin's rhetoric after arrest of armed man near Justice Kavanaugh's home

An armed California man threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested early Wednesday near the judge's home as critics blame the White House for dangerous rhetoric leading up to the incident.

The "Outnumbered" panel slammed the Biden administration for refusing to condemn protests at judges' homes as America continues to await the Roe v. Wade opinion.

"I do not want this to get worse," co-host Kayleigh McEnany said. "We don't even have the opinion out yet, so let's all stay calm. There is no place for violence."

SUPREME COURT DOESN'T RULE IN CASE THAT COULD OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, EXTENDING WAIT FOR BLOCKBUSTER DECISION

Co-host Harris Faulkner noted it is prohibited to threaten judges and jurors, despite former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki encouraging peaceful protests at justices' homes over the leaked draft opinion.

"You have to go back and deal with the record that is there with Jen Psaki," co-host Harris Faulkner said. "It needs to come from the man who said, well, you know, Kyrsten Sinema got followed in the bathroom by some angry men who didn't like policy… That's politics. It needs to come from Biden."

Psaki encouraged peaceful protests outside the justices' homes, despite the fact they are protected from intimidation, influence, and threats under federal law.

"I know that there's an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges homes," Psaki said. "And that's the president's position."

McEnany said the statement amounted to "encouraging active law-breaking."

"This to me is a travesty," co-host Emily Compagno said. "This is a disaster averted, but it's something bad happening so that something worse didn't. But what I'm waiting for now is a blanket condemnation, because when the opinion comes out, it remains to be seen how the White House will react."

The suspect, who was carrying a knife and a gun, was arrested near Kavanaugh's home early Wednesday morning. He reportedly did not breach the justice's property.

In a statement Wednesday, President Biden condemned the actions "in the strongest terms," and said he supports legislation to fund increased security for the high court and judges.