Arkansas the latest state to remove controversial AP African American studies course from schools

The Arkansas Department of Education revoked an AP African-American studies pilot program for the 2023-24 school year after it was tested in a few schools the previous school year.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, there was no exam offered to students during the 2022-2023 school year, and that the course "may not articulate into college credit."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Henning further elaborated how they can't approve of the pilot because it would put state educators at risk of violating state law.

"The AP African American Studies pilot course is not a history course and is a pilot that is still undergoing major revisions. Arkansas law contains provisions regarding prohibited topics," the department's communications director Alexa Henning said.

DESANTIS DEFENDS HISTORY CURRICULUM ON NBC: SLAVES DEVELOPED SKILLS 'IN SPITE OF SLAVERY, NOT BECAUSE OF IT'

"Without clarity, we cannot approve a pilot that may unintentionally put a teacher at risk of violating Arkansas law. The state cannot give AP credit for a course that has not yet been finalized. Once the pilot is completed and AP releases the final course, ADE will review the final submission at that time," Henning added.

Furthermore, Henning said the pilot "may not meet graduation requirements" and does not comply with the rules of the department’s AP program like other vetted history courses.

After news outlets reported the pilot course had been removed from the ADE Course Code Management System for 2023-2024, a system that verifies course content, Henning clarified there is another African American History course currently in the system.

She continued, "It is not an AP course, but students who complete the course are eligible for high school credit. We are working with districts regarding an honors version of this course, so students can benefit from a rigorous experience."

DESANTIS ON WHY HE'S STANDING HIS GROUND AGAINST VP HARRIS: 'IT'S WRONG TO LET FALSE NARRATIVES STAND'

The decision to pull the course comes after Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed "Arkansas LEARNS," an education reform bill in March. The legislation included a ban on "critical race theory and indoctrination."

Since the launch of the pilot of the AP African-American Studies Course, it has faced some challenges in other states. Back in January, the College Board was pressured to revise the course , cutting much of the content associated with Black Lives Matter, the queer experience, and other topics that were deemed controversial.

The several topics with the course prompted the Florida Department of Education to ban the course from being taught in Florida schools.

MSNBC GUEST CALLS FLORIDA'S STANDARDS ON TEACHING AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY 'AKIN' TO DEFENDING THE HOLOCAUST

The College Board published the updated curriculum in February for its AP African American studies course, revealing that much of the content Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration criticized it for had been removed.

The updated version of the course removed its lessons on Black Lives Matter and suggested readings from Kimberlé Crenshaw, the author of "Critical Race theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement." The book is a compilation of significant writings that formed and sustained the critical race theory movement.

The course covers a variety of Black history and topics and was set to be piloted in about 60 classrooms nationwide this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.