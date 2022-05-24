Arizona charter school celebrates 100% of seniors receiving diplomas in first-ever graduating class

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Great Hearts Maryvale Preparatory Academy in Arizona celebrated graduating 100% of the senior class for the first time ever. Headmaster Mac Esau called it a testament to the teachers’ and school officials’ undying dedication.

Arizona's statewide average graduation rate, according to U.S. News, was 74% in the 2019-2020 school year. Fox News’ Will Cain reported that Maryvale’s district sees less than 20% of students receive a diploma.

Esau credited the commitment from teachers, parents, local donors and a supportive community for the success of the students and the school.

Brisa Moreno, a graduating senior, said she didn’t know any English when she started at Maryvale, but she was taught to speak and write the language during her time there.

"The teachers and the environment is really, really… excellent," she said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday. "I really like this school."

"I love all my classes as well, so it’s just really fun being here," she said."

Moreno said she’s still processing that graduation is approaching so quickly and wants to attend Northern Arizona University in the future.

"It just feels really unreal. Time went by so fast," she said.

Esau said the most important step in getting to the 100% graduation rate was making sure that all aspects of the institution, including the academic program and community partnerships, are functioning cohesively.

"Are all the pieces working together from the academic supports to the teachers that are hired just to the ongoing focus within the program?" he said.

"It’s really important that schools really look at how every part of their school is working together."

All 27 seniors are reportedly set to receive their diplomas as part of the charter school’s very first graduating class.