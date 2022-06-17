Arizona attorney general sounds alarm on border apprehensions of people on terror watchlist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told "America Reports" on Friday that there are border apprehensions of people on the terror watch list.

ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK BRNOVICH: These are people that are coming here because they want to work at a hotel or a restaurant. These are people clearly that are using this crisis, this lack of border security in order to endanger our national security. And that's why we're seeing these unprecedented numbers. And remember, I'll tell you a story.

…

I was a former federal prosecutor when some of my friends that are agents right now will tell you stories about people from countries like Iran and Pakistan that were apprehended. He wanted to come to interrogate them or question them, and they were released. So there are people that we don't even know about.

DHS SET TO PUNISH BORDER PATROL AGENTS ACCUSED IN HAITIAN MIGRANT ‘WHIPPING’ INCIDENT

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: