Ari Fleischer on Trump saying Biden accuser sounds credible: 'Stay out of that'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said on Monday that he was surprised to hear President Trump say that Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden sound “credible.”

“Frankly, if I were the president, I would just stay out of that because this is what we got into with Kavanaugh, right? 'Was it credible, was it not credible, were there corroborating witnesses?’” the former White House press secretary said on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Fleischer addressed Trump’s comments made in an interview with radio host Dan Bongino.

“I would just say to Joe Biden, ‘Just go out and fight it,’” Trump told Bongino.

“He’s going to have to make his own decision, I’m not going to be telling him what to do,” Trump said. “Biden is going to have to go out and fight his own battles,” Trump added.

Trump who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women also told Bongino that Reade sounded “credible.”

Fleischer said that the president “uniquely” should not weigh into such matters and let the American people see “what Tara Reade has to say.”

“Let the people be the judge by themselves,” Fleischer said.

He also said the media goes into a "full-on feeding frenzy" when allegations are made against Republicans, but does not act the same when a Democrat is accused.

Meanwhile, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez vehemently defended former Biden against sexual assault allegations and supported Biden’s call to keep the University of Delaware from releasing his Senate records at the time of the alleged incident.

After the New York Times editorial board called for the DNC to investigate any documents pertaining to accuser Tara Reade – who worked for Biden in 1993 – the DNC called the idea “absurd” and Perez likened the situation to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.