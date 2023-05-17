Archie Comics to transform classic character into a transgender woman, making the series 'more queer'

A character in the Archie Comics universe is getting a transgender rebrand as part of an effort to make the series "a little bit more queer."

In the new series starring "Strange Science" character Danni Malloy, who was known as the love interest to main character Dilton Doiley and sidekick Jinx Holliday, will be now be a transgender woman in a new comic.

Publisher Archie Comics announced on May 15th that Malloy would be making an appearance in its Chilling Adventures anthology, according to a Gizmodo’s io9 report. The series is written by trans comic writer Magdalene Visaggio and illustrated by artist Butch Mapa.

Visaggio told the outlet that she has been wanting "to make this happen for a long time," thanking publisher, Archie, for never pushing back on her plans to make their books "a little bit more queer."

"I never wanted Danni’s trans identity to be gimmicky, or for her to feel like she was only created to be trans," Visaggio explained to io9. "So, I’d like to apologize for sneaking her over the line like this."

"I’m honored I got to make it happen, and I’m grateful to Archie for never, not even once, pushing back on my insistence on making their books a little bit more queer," she added. "I hope Danni finds a good home at Archie with supportive writers and artists helping to keep her alive for years to come."

Mapa said he felt honored to be illustrating the comic, even before he learned what the story was about.

"Magdalene is one of the more important voices in writing today, and I’m thrilled to join her for this chapter in her ongoing story with Danni and Jinx," he said. "Magdalene wrote a story that is vital and poignant and brilliant at the same time, while also being a fantastic piece of horror/sci-fi. Expect lots of weirdness, emotion, action, and character."

Archie Comics’ senior director of editorial Jamie L. Rotante said the comic "is one of, if not the, most important one-shots we’ve released to date."

"It also showcases how versatile horror can be, as it deftly blends sci-fi with horror and tells a beautiful, poignant tale about confronting the past," she said. "That’s all thanks to writer Magdalene Visaggio, who had the idea to have Danni Malloy tell her own story about her transition."

"I’m so proud of this book, but moreover, it’s an honor to help bring this beautiful story to life," she added. "I’m consistently awed by the amazing talent I have the opportunity to work with."